Amateur MMA fighter, 21, dies from rare, life-threatening muscle condition caused by intense workouts

An amateur MMA fighter from Australia died nearly two weeks after being hospitalized immediately following a fight after he unknowingly suffered from a rare and life-threatening muscle condition triggered by intense workouts, according to family.

Jake Sendler, 21, tragically died on March 13, just 11 days after he was hospitalized with what would later be diagnosed as rhabdomyolysis.

His mother, Sharone Sendler, told News.com.au that her son suffered from muscle soreness and discoloration in his urine in the lead-up to his amateur fight on March 2. He thought nothing of it as he was training for the upcoming bout and simply thought he was dehydrated.

“He sold 60 tickets to family and friends to come watch him,” Sharone told the outlet.

Sendler was medically cleared to compete in the three-round fight, according to the report. He lasted the full fight, but had to be helped out of the ring and eventually an ambulance was called to take him to a hospital.

Sharone said her son underwent several surgeries, but the damage from the rare condition was far too great.

“When we got into the ICU, the doctor said when they opened him up again (in another emergency surgery) there was just too much tissue that had died and there was so much damage, there was nothing more they could do,” she said.

“I said to him, ‘It’s OK, baby, you can rest now, you fought so hard’ and I kissed him on the forehead and he passed away. It was the worst moment of my life.”

The organizer of Sendler’s final fight released a statement on social media following his death.

“Road to HEX is deeply saddened by the passing of amateur MMA fighter Jake Sendler. His dedication, talent, and spirit will be greatly missed.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and everyone at Mat Masters Academy.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhabdomyolysis is a rare and life-threatening condition which causes the muscles to break down, leading to muscle death. This causes toxins from the muscle fibers to release into the circulation, including into the kidneys – potentially causing kidney damage.

The condition can be caused by a number of factors, including “overexertion, trauma, medications or an underlying health condition,” according to the clinic.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up in Sendler’s memory to raise awareness for the rare condition and help support the family’s funeral costs.

“While preparing for an upcoming fight, Jake unknowingly pushed through worsening symptoms. He continued training, working, and coaching, unaware that his body was shutting down. Astonishingly, even as his organs were failing, Jake stepped into the ring one final time and fought courageously, demonstrating incredible determination and strength,” the campaign read.

“Immediately afterward, his condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to emergency hospitalisation and multi-organ failure – the most severe case of rhabdo his doctors had ever encountered.”

In September, 12 members of the Tufts men’s lacrosse team were diagnosed with the same condition following a workout led by a graduate who had recently completed Navy SEAL training.