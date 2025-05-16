American basketball player arrested in Indonesia could face death penalty for cannabis candy: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jarred Shaw, a 34-year-old basketball player in the Indonesian Basketball League, was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country, police said Thursday.

Indonesia’s strict drug laws have Shaw potentially facing a life sentence and even the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Convicted smugglers have been executed by firing squad in the past.

Ronald Sipayung, police chief at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, said authorities raided Shaw’s apartment just outside the country’s capital of Jakarta, where they seized 132 pieces of cannabis candy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A tip came from airport customs saying Shaw received a “suspicious airway package from Thailand.” While cannabis has been decriminalized in Thailand, it remains illegal in Indonesia

Shaw told police he wanted to share the candy with his teammates, Sipayung said.

FORMER NEW MEXICO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER FACES POSSIBLE LIFE IN PRISON AFTER DRUG TRAFFICKING CONVICTION

“We are still running the investigation to uncover the international drugs network behind this case and to stop its distribution,” Sipayung added.

Shaw was present during a news conference Wednesday on the matter wearing an orange T-shirt and mask with his hands tied.

He has played for several Indonesian Basketball League teams, including the Tangerang Hawks, the team he signed a contract with last year. Shaw has been playing in the league since 2022.

However, Hawks manager Tikky Suwantikno told reporters Thursday Shaw was immediately let go due to breach of contract. The league has also banned him from playing.

“We don’t tolerate players, administrators or anyone in the field involved in drugs,” Indonesian Basketball League Chair Budisatrio Djiwandono said. “There is no room for drug users in the basketball world.”

There are about 530 people on death row in Indonesia, and most of them are in prison for drug-related crimes, according to Ministry of Immigration and Corrections’ data. Of that total, 96 were foreigners.

The last time executions took place was July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were executed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shaw, a Dallas native, played college basketball for Oklahoma State and Utah State. The 6-foot-10 forward saw more playing time with Utah State, averaging 28.3 minutes per game in 58 contests.

During his time with the Aggies, Shaw averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.