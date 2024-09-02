American Frances Tiafoe earns 3rd consecutive US Open quarterfinals berth with victory over Alexei Popyrin

For the third year, Frances Tiafoe will be returning to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday night to advance.

With the win, Tiafoe is the first American man to reach three consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick did so from 2006-2008.

Tiafoe lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in 2022 and lost to fellow American Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals last year.

However, Tiafoe avenged his loss to Shelton by defeating him at this year’s tournament in a thrilling five-set match.

The turning point in Tiafoe’s victory on Sunday was during the second set.

“I think the second set was a huge, huge win for me,” Tiafoe said. “You know, 5-3, 40-love, him serving, how good he serves, that was really, really big. To break there and then to win that set was huge.”

Tiafoe rallied down 5-3 to make it 5-5 and sent the set into a tiebreak, which he eventually won.

Popyrin, the no. 28 seed from Australia, was disappointed with how he played in the second set.

“Definitely a lost opportunity,” Popyrin said. “I’ve been saying all week that I think against these top players you have to take your chances when you have them. Obviously, 5-3, 40-Love up serving, it’s a really big choke from my end.”

The Australian was fresh off a major upset over defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday and, for the first time in his career, made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Popyrin stormed back and won the third set convincingly, but Tiafoe never wavered and clinched victory in the fourth set.

With his victory, Tiafoe joined Taylor Fritz as another American to make the quarterfinal.

“Everything is happening when it’s meant to happen,” Tiafoe said. “I’m glad it’s happening now because this is the most important time for me.”

Should fellow American Tommy Paul upset top-ranked Jannik Sinner on Monday, he would give the U.S. three men in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year.

Tiafoe will face no. 9 ranked Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday for a semifinal berth. Tiafoe is 1-3 against Dimitrov in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

