American Gabby Thomas wins gold in women’s 200-meter final

Gabby Thomas was golden Monday night.

Thomas finished first in the women’s 200-meter race with a time of 21.83, defeating St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Team USA teammate Brittany Brown at the Paris Olympics.

Alfred finished at 22.08 and Brown finished at 22.20. American McKenzie Long finished seventh with a time of 22.42.

The 27-year-old Georgia native made her mark on the track, getting the gold after putting together a bronze-medal performance in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021. She also won a silver medal in the 2020 Games in the 4×100-meter relay.

Thomas won 22 conference titles while at Harvard, and she’s much more than an athlete.

She studied neurobiology and global health while at the Ivy League school, and she earned her master’s degree in epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in May. Between all of that, she had time to make sure she stayed an elite athlete and won gold.

The bronze medal is Brown’s first Olympic medal of her career. She won a gold medal in the 200 in the 2022 North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Freeport. She won silver in the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

She finished in second place in the 200 at the Olympic trials earlier this year to qualify for Team USA at the Paris Games.

Alfred’s silver in the 200 is her second of the Olympics. She became the fastest women alive when she won the 100 earlier in the week.

