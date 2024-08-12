American gold medalist Quincy Wilson laments the end of Paris Olympics as school year set to begin

American track star Quincy Wilson was on top of the world over the weekend as he received a gold medal when the U.S. team won the 4×400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson was in the Olympic heat on a team with Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Christopher Bailey and helped get them to the final of the event. Norwood, Deadmon, Bailey and Rai Benjamin eventually won the gold medal, holding off Botswana and Great Britain and setting an Olympic record.

Wilson celebrated the gold medal win on social bit but immediately lamented that his time in Paris and his summer break was coming to an end. He has to get back to the books.

“Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks,” he wrote on X with a broken heart emoji.

Wilson is only 16 years old, and he represents the future of men’s track.

He emerged onto the scene last year at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships, finishing in fourth place in the 400-meter with a time of 46.12.

At the Olympic Trials earlier this year, he finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 44.94. He even out-leaned Deadmon at the Holloway Pro Classic in Florida last month.

He will return to the Bullis School in Maryland and work toward more success at the top track events in the nation.

