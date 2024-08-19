American gymnast Jordan Chiles has ‘no plans’ to return bronze medal amid Olympics controversy: report

American gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal title in the women’s floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a ruling from the Court of Arbitration (CAS) ultimately led the International Olympic Committee to restore the podium to include Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu last week.

However, according to reports, Chiles has no plans to return the bronze medal as Team USA plans to continue its pursuit of an appeal.

Chiles, a two-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist, initially finished fifth in the eight-woman final before Team USA coach Cecile Landi appealed her score, asking to receive credit for a maneuver that would boost her score by .1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The appeal was granted, and Chiles moved on to the podium, bumping Barbosu out of medal contention.

Chiles participated in the medal ceremony following the competition, but Romania protested the decision to the CAS, arguing that the appeal was not made within the permitted one-minute time frame of when Chiles’ score was first posted.

The appeal was successful, and on Friday, Barbosu was awarded the bronze medal.

NEWLY-AWARDED BRONZE MEDALIST ANA BARBOSU SYMPATHIZES WITH AMERICAN JORDAN CHILES AFTER MEDAL RULING

However, according to USA Today’s Christine Brennan, Chiles has no plans to return her hardware despite Barbosu’s medal ceremony.

Brennan reported Thursday that “Chiles is in the United States and still has possession of the bronze medal that was awarded to her in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, two people with knowledge of the situation who did not want to be identified have told USA TODAY Sports.”

“There are no plans for Chiles to give the bronze medal back as U.S. officials say they plan to appeal what the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said were ‘significant procedural errors’ by CAS. That appeal would presumably go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chiles herself has called the decision “unjust.”

Romania’s appeal accused Team USA of appealing Chiles’ score four seconds past the deadline. But USA Gymnastics argues that Landi’s appeal came 13 seconds before the deadline, and it claims to have video evidence to support this.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.