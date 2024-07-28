American Lee Kiefer tops teammate Lauren Scruggs for gold in individual foil

American Lee Kiefer won her second consecutive gold medal with a 15-6 victory over Lauren Scruggs in the individual foil fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Kiefer had topped Canada’s Eleanor Harvey to get to the final and now has two gold medals to show for it. She’s the first American woman to win back-to-back gold in the individual foil event

Scruggs had topped Italy’s Alice Volpi in her semifinal and was hoping to upset Kiefer in the final for her first gold. But she’ll have to settle for a silver medal.

Two more medals for the United States made it 12 for the Americans overall in Paris.

It’s the third gold medal for the team as Kiefer joined the men’s swimming 4×100-meter freestyle team and swimmer Torri Huske with top prizes in France.

Harvey picked up the bronze medal over Volpi, 15-12.

It was Harvey’s first medal of her fencing career. She had won gold in the individual foil competition at the 2022 Pan American Fencing Competition and a silver in 2024.

She lost to Kiefer in the round of 16 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and lost to Kiefer in the semifinals of this year’s event before eventually making the podium.

