American tennis star Coco Gauff wins women’s French Open final after defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka

American tennis star Coco Gauff claimed her second career Grand Slam singles title and her first at Roland Garros after defeating top-ranked women’s tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday.

Gauff, 21, dropped to the ground and covered her face after she defeated Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. The win marked the first time an American won the title since Serena Willaims did it in 2015.

“The crowd really helped me today. You guys were cheering for me so hard, and I don’t know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd,” she said. “But I appreciate you, guys.”

Saturday’s win marked Gauff’s first victory at Roland Garros and her second Grand Slam title. She won the U.S. Open in 2023 when she defeated Sabalenka in three sets. She was 19.

The two-hour-plus match between the world No. 1 and No. 2 saw an exchange of power with Sabalenka taking a 4-1 lead in the first set. Gauff rallied to force a tiebreaker but Sabalenka claimed the first set.

Gauff took control in the second and charged towards a 4-1 lead of her own. Sabalenka won the next game, but the young American took the set 6-2. Gauff controlled the pace again in the third and won on second match point after Sabalenka’s backhand went wide.

Saturday marked Gauff’s second French Open title after she previously won the women’s doubles title in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed this report.