American tennis star Danielle Collins accuses cameraman of ‘wildly inappropriate’ behavior

American tennis player Danielle Collins had some choice words for the cameraman during her Internationaux de Strasbourg match against Emma Raducanu on Wednesday afternoon.

Collins was in the middle of a changeover when she felt the cameraman’s hovering was a bit too close for comfort in the middle of the third and defining set. She got off the bench and made the point clear.

“I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me, and you don’t need to be on top of Emma. It’s wildly inappropriate,” Collins said. “It’s not that difficult to give space.”

The camera was kept on Collins as she filled up her water bottle with Raducanu in the shot to the right.

Collins ended up winning the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and is set to take on Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Raducanu weighed in on what she heard from Collins during her outburst.

“I was standing up because I did not want to sit down in the third set because of my back,” Raducanu said, via The Tennis Gazette. “I was staying standing because it was a bit more comfortable, and then she came to fill her bottle up and was just saying how the cameraman was really close and felt a bit inappropriate, but that is all she was saying.”

The two are preparing for the French Open later this month.