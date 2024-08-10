American wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan dead at 74

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan has died, months after a “devastating accident,” the WWE confirmed Friday. He was 74.

The promotion released a statement remembering the American wrestler, who was best known for his rivalries with fellow legends like Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan in the 1990s.

No cause of death was released.

“WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74. A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far-out ideas that pushed creative boundaries,” the statement said.

“As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors. He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world.

“The onetime ‘Taskmaster’ also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW (World Championship Wrestling). WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan’s family, friends and fans.”

His death comes months after his daughter, Nicole Sullivan, created a fundraising campaign after she says he had “a devastating accident” while at an autograph signing in Florida May 12.

“On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis,” a campaign on GoFundMe said.

“This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home. Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence.”

The last update on the account, posted July 12, revealed a positive improvement in his health.

“Just wanted to share an update — my dad is starting to regain a lot of physical strength, which is incredible. He does physical and occupational therapy daily, with the goal and ultimate hope that he regains his independence.”

Tributes from the wrestling community poured in, including one from wrestling legend Ric Flair.

“I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend!” he wrote.

