Americans Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh finish 1-2 in 100M butterfly at Paris Olympics

It was all about Team USA in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Torri Huske captured the first Olympic gold medal of her career with a narrow victory over Gretchen Walsh as the Americans went 1-2 in the event. Walsh had to settle for the second silver medal of her Olympic career.

Huske touched the wall at 55.59 seconds and Walsh touched at 55.63 seconds. China’s Zhang Yufei took home the bronze medal.

Huske and Walsh were the favorites going in, but USA hadn’t won a medal in the event since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when Dana Vollmer won bronze. Vollmer was also the last American to win gold in the event, having won in 2012 in London.

Huske had the third-quickest heat with a 56.72 and finished in second place in the semifinals in 56 seconds flat.

Walsh set an Olympics record in the semifinals, clocking in at 55.38. Walsh also owns the world record in the event, which was set in June at U.S. Olympic trials.

With Huske’s gold medal victory, the United States maintained its lead in total medals with nine, but the U.S. only had two gold medals.

The U.S. men’s swimming team won gold in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay on Saturday.

