Andy Murray announces plans to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

The tennis world will say goodbye to another great after Andy Murray announced this week he plans to retire after representing Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A three-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Murray announced his decision on social media Tuesday.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” he wrote in a post. “Competing for [Team GB] have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get [to] do it one final time!”

Murray’s retirement comes weeks after he withdrew from Wimbledon after surgery to remove a cyst from his spine. He said at the time his decision to compete would be based on whether he felt he could legitimately compete for a title, something he ultimately decided he could not do.

“I’m disappointed. I wanted to play in the tournament, and I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on Centre Court again and give it another go,” he said. “But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive. And I didn’t feel like that today.”

Murray, 37, won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He won his first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 2012. He was a finalist at the French Open five times but was never able to claim victory at Roland Garros.

But that could change in Paris.

Roland Garros will host the Summer Olympics beginning Saturday. Murray won gold in men’s singles in London in 2012 and again in Rio in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

