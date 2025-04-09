Angel Cabrera, who spent nearly 2 years in prison, on if he deserves to play in Masters: ‘Why not?’

Perhaps the biggest storyline coming out of Augusta National Golf Club this week is the inclusion of Angel Cabrera, the 2009 Masters winner who is playing despite multiple convictions for threats and harassment against two of his ex-girlfriends.

Cabrera spent almost two years in prison in Brazil and Argentina before being released on parole in August 2023. He was later cleared to play at the PGA Tour Champions events later that year.

Cabrera was asked by reporters if he “deserved” to be playing in this year’s Masters given his time spent in jail for his crimes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I won the Masters,” Cabrera said, via the New York Post. “Why not?”

No matter the age or rank on the world stage, winners of the Masters receive lifetime exemptions to play in the tournament each year, and Cabrera is taking advantage of that.

ANGEL CABRERA WINS 1ST GOLF EVENT SINCE PRISON RELEASE

He also attended the annual Champions Dinner on Tuesday night after his practice round.

“Life has given me another opportunity,” he added. “I’ve got to take advantage of that and do the right things in this second opportunity. Obviously, I regret things that happened, and you learn from them.”

Cabrera won his first golf tournament since he was released from prison, picking up the victory at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, which is a PGA Tour Champions event. He shot 11-under par to squeak out a victory over K.J. Choi and Retief Goosen.

“Everything I’ve gone through the last few years, being here, having a chance to win, is very emotional,” he said after his win.

While there are many calling out Augusta National Golf Club for allowing Cabrera to play, there are some who are excited to see him, like 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.

“It’s a happy thing for me. We’ve got a fairly long history,” Scott said about Cabrera on Sunday ahead of Masters week. “I first met him on the European Tour before we both were on the PGA Tour. We’ve played Presidents Cups, we’ve been partners.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabrera will tee off for his first round at the Masters on Thursday at 10:59 a.m. with Laurie Canter and Adam Schenk.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.