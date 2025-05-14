Angel City’s Savy King undergoes heart surgery after frightening collapse during match

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) defender Savy King underwent heart surgery following her frightening collapse during a match for Angel City on Friday night, the team said.

King was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after she suffered a medical issue while playing against the Utah Royals. Doctors discovered an abnormality in her heart, and she underwent surgery on Tuesday.

“On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country,” King’s family said in a statement. “We are blessed to share Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.”

Angel City said King was resting and that her “prognosis is excellent.”

The incident occurred in the 74th minute of the match. Medical personnel attended to King for about 10 minutes before she was stretched off of the field and onto a cart.

The NWSL said it would review policies to see if changes need to be made when dealing with medical emergencies.

The rules stated that the league “recognizes that emergencies may arise which make the start or progression of a Game inadvisable or dangerous for participants and spectators. Certain event categories automatically trigger the League Office into an evaluation of whether delay or postponement is necessary.”

Officials put 12 minutes of stoppage time on the clock and played through the end of the match. Angel City won 2-0.

Bay FC selected King with the No. 2 pick out of North Carolina in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She appeared in 18 matches for the club before she was traded to Angel City in the offseason.

She has played in eight matches this season for her club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.