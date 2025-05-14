Angel Reese avoids question on last year’s bold statement about her role in growing WNBA

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was uninterested in answering a question about a bold statement she made when it came to growing the WNBA.

Reese made it clear last June that she believed it was not just “one person” who changed the game of women’s basketball and that historians will look back on the moment in 2024 and prove her right.

“It’s because of me too,” Reese said.

On Tuesday, Reese was about to be asked whether she still felt like that when she interjected.

“Next question,” she said, via FOX 32 Chicago.

A Sky official off to the side also chimed in to move on from the question.

The question of who made a bigger impact on the popularity of the WNBA will keep lingering. For what it is worth, the Indiana Fever have dozens of games on national TV this season – more than the defending champion New York Liberty.

Reese is entering her second season in the WNBA with all eyes on how she will fare in 2025 with a new head coach and a couple of new teammates around her.

The former LSU star’s rookie campaign came to an abrupt end when she suffered an injury that kept her off the floor and prevented Chicago from a final push to the playoffs. She was an All-Star last season and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She earned MVP votes and finished second behind Caitlin Clark for WNBA Rookie of the Year.

In the offseason, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie offered advice about her game in February and expanded on it in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Angel has the motor, she has the energy that you need to be an amazing player,” Leslie said. “She has a nose for a ball that’s really uncanny and really tough to stop. She’s a physical player who plays, she enjoys the contact so you really can’t rattle her. And I think we have all of those pieces that makes for a really great player.

“I think Angel’s ability to score is gonna continue to get better, scoring on the inside and finishing on the left side and right side. She’s a lefty who shoots very well on the right side. She has an excellent work ethic, and she’s gonna continue to get better.”

Chicago will open the season against Clark and the Indiana Fever.