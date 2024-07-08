Angel Reese breaks WNBA great Candace Parker’s double-double record as torrid rookie season continues

Angel Reese’s Rookie of the Year argument just got better after rewriting the WNBA history books on Sunday night.

The Chicago Sky fell to the Seattle Storm, 84-71, but Reese collected her 13th straight double-double, which broke WNBA great Candace Parker’s record across multiple seasons.

Reese, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds in the loss, has seen double digits in at least two stat columns in each game since June 4.

Fans were praising Reese for her efforts, including one X user who posted, “Anytime you’re breaking a Candace Parker record, you’re doing something ridiculous.”

The double-double came on a fastbreak, when fellow Sky rookie Kamila Cardosa missed a layup, but Reese was right there for the rebound. She put the ball right back into the basket for two more points, securing the double-double and history all at once.

Another who took notice of Reese’s performance was Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who simply reposted Bleacher Report’s graphic of the double-double record with a fire emoji, showing his support of the LSU product.

This Reese double-double also came in the third quarter, which is impressive in itself. However, this streak has seen similar performances, as Reese is definitely acclimated to life in the WNBA.

The Rookie of the Year conversation has already been brought up, too, as Reese and her Sky teammates believe she should be the frontrunner for the award considering what she is putting on the stat sheet each night.

Her main competitor is Indiana Fever No. 1 overall pick, Caitlin Clark, who also made WNBA history on Saturday by becoming the first rookie ever to record a triple-double.

In the middle of this race between Reese and Clark, the Sky’s social media team made it clear who they believe is out front.

“Record setter. THE front runner,” the Sky posted on X following a previous win over the Storm on July 5. Reese reposted that and also got some support from teammate Chennedy Carter during a post-game interview.

“Barbie’s Rookie of the Year. There’s no other way to put it,” Carter said, via the New York Post. “She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we’re facing. I’m telling you, Barbie’s Rookie of the Year, for sure.”

While that is still up for debate, one thing that is not is Reese’s All-Star Game selection, as she was very emotional once she learned after a game that she would be heading to Phoenix for the festivities after her hot start.

Reese is averaging a double-double this season with 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, which leads the WNBA.

