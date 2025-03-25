Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark send prayers to JuJu Watkins after USC star’s heartbreaking injury

JuJu Watkins has taken the college basketball world by storm. But, the Southern California guard suffered a devastating, season-ending knee injury during a second-round game in the NCAA women’s tournament on Monday.

Watkins, 19, was carried off the court in the first quarter of USC’s eventual victory over Mississippi State. ESPN, citing sources, later reported that Watkins tore her right ACL and would miss the remainder of the tournament. A team spokesperson confirmed plans to have the sophomore undergo surgery and then start rehabilitation.

The heartbreaking moment sparked a considerable amount of reaction across the sports world, with WNBA star Angel Reese being among those who shared a message of support to Watkins.

“Prayers for Juju,” Reese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a sad-face and praying hands emoji.

Caitlin Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, also shared a message of support for Watkins. “Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever,” Clark wrote on X.

Watkins was fouled as she drove to the basket on a fast break around five minutes into Monday’s game. Her right knee appeared to buckle on the play, which caused her to fall onto the hardwood. She remained on the floor for well over a minute and was in visible pain as she grabbed her knee.

The Trojans’ 96-59 win on Monday secured a spot in the Sweet 16, but losing Waktins will likely have a drastic impact on the tournament’s landscape. USC entered March Madness with a top seed as the program eyed a potential run to a national title.

Watkins put together an outstanding freshman campaign during the 2023-24 season, and her impressive performance continued this year. The Los Angeles native averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 33 games this season.

Watkins averaged 27.1 points per game during her freshman year. Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men’s and women’s basketball, is the only player to average more points than Watkins that season.

Watkins earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors and was a unanimous first-team All-American for a second consecutive year. USC will meet No. 5 Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Spokane, Washington.

