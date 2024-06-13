Angel Reese credits LSU coach Kim Mulkey for early WNBA success

Caitlin Clark is the talk of the WNBA right now, which has led to Angel Reese’s early success flying under the radar.

Reese, the former LSU star, was the seventh overall selection in April’s draft to the Chicago Sky, who also used the third pick on South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso.

Reese was a walking double-double in college, averaging 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in her NCAA career, and she is almost that as a pro.

In 10 WNBA games, she is averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 boards per contest. She has had four double-doubles this season and has just one game in which she failed to reach double-digit figures in both stats.

It is a solid start for Reese, who gave credit to LSU coach Kim Mulkey for it.

“Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment,” Reese told CBS Sports. “At LSU, our practice was like four hours. We were ready, we were working. I thought training was going to be harder. I think I was really prepared. I didn’t have any WNBA surprises yet.”

Reese and Mulkey seemed to be at odds during this past season, when Reese mysteriously was absent for four games. Mulkey never addressed it directly, but there was speculation it was a pseudo-suspension.

Reese admitted that she has had “a lot of ‘welcome to the WNBA’ moments” and was “getting cooked” in her debut.

Luckily for Reese, rebounding and defense have always been to her advantage, so that was going to be an easy transition.

“Honestly, I think the speed is actually faster, of course. But for me, coming into the league, I know defense and rebounds are something I always can take to the next level. I knew that was going to be my thing. I think I’ve done a great job being great on defense and rebounding. I think I have a lot more room for growth offensively, but I think I’ve done a great job so far,” she said.

Reese’s Sky are 4-6, which ranks fourth in the six-team Eastern Conference and eighth in the entire league, which comprises a dozen franchises.

The Sky lost to Clark’s Fever, 71-70, on June 1. They will face off on June 16 and 23.

