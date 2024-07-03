Angel Reese cries tears of joy after learning of WNBA All-Star nod: ‘It’s just a blessing’

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is heading to this year’s WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, and after her team’s victory on Tuesday night, she was told the news just before her post-game media session.

She could not hold back her emotions as she sat down, wiping back tears while explaining to reporters why she was feeling emotional after learning the great news.

“Well, we won today, but they just told me I’m an All-Star,” Reese said. “I mean, I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate, and I wouldn’t be the player I was in college. … I wouldn’t be where I am right now.

“But I trusted the process, I believed, and I’m thankful that I dropped to [No.] seven and was able to come to Chicago. It’s just a blessing. I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I’m really happy right now.”

Reese learned of her All-Star bid after collecting her 11th straight double-double, this time with 12 points and 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream in her team’s 85-77 victory.

That production marked the longest streak in WNBA history for a single season.

This rookie class continues to make WNBA history, as it is the first time since 2014 that two rookies are All-Stars in the same season.

Alongside Reese is Indiana Fever No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, who received the most fan votes with 700,735, while Reese was fifth with 381,518.

Clark and Reese, who have battled multiple times on the court as WNBA professionals already, will be teammates against Team USA in a new All-Star format.

The 12-player team also includes Clark’s Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, who received the second-most votes for the game. Nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike and six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner made the team as well.

Reese has certainly earned her All-Star bid, as the seventh overall pick out of LSU is averaging a double-double this season with 13.3 and 11.4 rebounds averaged per game with 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals as well.

