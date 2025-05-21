Angel Reese discusses WNBA’s investigation into alleged ‘hateful comments’ during game vs Caitlin Clark

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA is investigating allegations that there were “hateful comments” directed at Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky’s matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Saturday matchup was the 2025 debut for both organizations and the second season for both players, whose rivalry began during the 2023 college national championship.

Clark was hit with a flagrant foul against Reese, and Reese had to be held back from Clark by others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The specifics of the alleged incident have yet to be revealed.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh admitted he found out about the alleged speech “when everyone else did,” but Reese praised the league for looking into the matter.

“Obviously, there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said on Tuesday. “I think the WNBA, our team, our organization has done a great job supporting me. I’ve had communication from everyone, from so many people across this league… Going through this whole process, it could happen to me. It could happen to anyone. I think they’ve done a great job in supporting us in this.”

“Obviously it’s tough. But I think I have a great support system. I’m loved by so many people and obviously, in the moment, it is hard to hear. But my support system is great. God has protected me in so many ways,” she added. “I’ve gone through so many different things in the past couple of years in my life, but I think just having the support and this love, and being a part of an organization that really supports me and loves me, is something I just couldn’t imagine not being a part of.”

DAVE PORTNOY CALLS ANGEL REESE A ‘JACKA–‘ FOR ‘JEALOUSY’ OF CAITLIN CLARK IN RESPONSE TO ESPN ANALYST

“They understand that this is the priority. Obviously, there’s no place for this. I think two days before they put out ‘No Hate No Speech’. Obviously, the women in this league, they know that, and they know there’s no space in that. I believe every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at. I think they’ve done a great job putting that out, and obviously, they’re going to respond as they need to.”

Clark also said she “appreciate[d]” the league for conducting an investigation.

“There’s no place for that in our game,” Clark told reporters, via the Indy Star. “There’s no place for that in society. Certainly we want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.

“I appreciate the league doing that. The Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since, really, day one, what they’re doing. Hopefully the investigation — we’ll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark’s Fever went 3-1 against the Sky last season and routed Chicago, 93-58, on Saturday. The two teams face off three more times this season, with both of their next two at the United Center in Chicago.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.