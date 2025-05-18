Angel Reese ‘hates’ Caitlin Clark,’ former NFL star says after tempers flare in WNBA matchup

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III reacted to the spat between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese that took place during the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky game on Saturday afternoon.

Tempers flared between Reese and Clark after the Fever sharpshooter committed a flagrant foul on the Sky forward. It was one of the bigger moments of Indiana’s 93-58 blowout win.

Griffin wrote on social media that the incident showed him one thing.

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark,” Griffin wrote. “I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.”

Clark and Reese have major history, going back to the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball national championship.

Both players downplayed the incident.

Clark told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the third quarter that there had been “nothing malicious” behind the foul.

Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said after the game. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Reese said it was a “basketball play.”

Fever head coach Stephanie White said she thought it was a “clear play on the ball” when Clark fouled Reese. But crew chief Roy Gulbeyan said Clark had pushed Reese with her left hand.

“The foul on Clark met the criteria for flagrant foul 1, for wind up, impact, and follow through for the extension of the left hand to Reese’s back, which is deemed not a legitimate basketball play, and therefore deemed unnecessary contact,” he told a pool reporter. “After the foul, there is a physical taunt technical on (Aliyah) Boston and a verbal technical on Reese, which offset.”

Clark finished with her third career triple-double, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Reese put together another double-double. She had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.