Angel Reese jokes she can get along with Caitlin Clark for ‘one day’ as they team up on All-Star team

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will team up as WNBA All-Stars Saturday night to take on the Team USA women’s basketball team at the Footprint Center.

Reese and Clark have been a part of a growing rivalry on the court for the last two years, starting in the 2023 national championship with LSU and Iowa and continuing into the pros between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever.

Whether there’s any personal feud between the competitors is still unclear, but Reese joked in an interview with ESPN Friday she’ll get along with Clark at least for “one day.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” Reese said. “Everybody can wear their ‘Get Along’ shirts together for one day, at least. So, I know a lot of people are going to come and watch us, to see all of us, but there’s a lot of talent within both rosters of the teams. So, they’re in for a good one.”

Reese understood that fans are going to pack the arena – the home of the Phoenix Mercury – to see her and Clark team up and said she was looking forward to it.

Both players are first-time All-Stars and were among the leading vote-getters. Clark alone earned more votes than the top 11 vote-getters from last season combined.

Clark said the two have shown their successes can have a positive impact in women’s sports, not just in women’s basketball.

“I definitely think it’s much more than women’s basketball. I think you look across the board at all women’s sports, and people are really invested in it and show up for it,” Clark said. “Obviously, women’s basketball has kind of been at the forefront of all of it. And for good reason, as it should across the board, whether it’s college women’s basketball or the WNBA. The talent level has been really good.”

Both players have showcased their talents and made their mark on history. Clark set a WNBA record with 19 assists in a game, while Reese set the record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year vote will come down to the wire. But after the All-Star game, fans will have to wait another few weeks to watch either player compete.

The league will take a break as the Olympics take hold over the next few weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.