Angel Reese leads Sky to comeback victory over Fever as Chicago spoils Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking game

The Chicago Sky climbed back from a 15-point deficit against the Indiana Fever to win 88-87 in a thrilling finish on Sunday evening.

Angel Reese put together her eighth consecutive double-double and led the charge for the Sky to get back into the game. Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds as the Sky picked up their first win against the Fever this season and their sixth overall.

“I’m a dog,” Reese told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game. “You can’t teach that. I’m going to go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So, being able to continue to the energy even if we’re down, even if we’re up, that’s what I do.”

Chennedy Carter made only her third start for the Sky this season and contributed big numbers as well. She had 23 points with five rebounds in the win. Reese’s fellow rookie teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Reese, Carter and Cardoso were the only Sky players in double figures.

Indiana’s loss put a damper on a great performance from Caitlin Clark.

Clark had 17 points, 13 assists and four steals. Her 13 assists came through the first three quarters of the game. She didn’t have any assists in the fourth quarter but managed to set a Fever franchise record for most assists in a single game.

Even as Chicago led in the final moments of the game, the Fever still had a chance to win or send it into overtime. She had one shot in the final 2:19.

Aliyah Boston nailed a 3-pointer to bring the deficit to within one point with 19.1 seconds left. But the Fever didn’t score again after that.

Boston finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points. NaLyssa Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Indiana fell to 7-11 on the year.

