Angel Reese ‘lost for words’ after Sky reportedly fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon

The Chicago Sky reportedly fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon less than a year after the franchise hired her, and it’s shaken star rookie Angel Reese to the core.

After news broke of Weatherspoon being relieved of her duties, Reese took to X to express how “heartbroken” she was that her coach will no longer be in the building.

“I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life,’ Weatherspoon said. “She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women [sic] in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life.”

Reese continued by discussing the deep relationship she developed with Weatherspoon despite only working with her for a season.

“We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season,” Reese said. “You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

While Reese quickly entered stardom in the WNBA with the Sky, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 total rebounds per game, the Sky went 13-27 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Weatherspoon’s dismissal late Thursday night.

So, despite winning a WNBA title in 2021, the Sky will now be searching for its fourth head coach since then.

Weatherspoon was someone Sky players were publicly praising during the season, including Reese. But, according to the Chicago Sun Times, there was “disconnect” during exit interviews, and the team decided to go in a different direction.

Weatherspoon starred in the WNBA herself from 1997-2004, playing all but one of her eight seasons with the New York Liberty. She won Defensive Player of the Year back-to-back seasons to start off her career, while making five straight All-Star Games from 1999-2003.

