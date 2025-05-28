Angel Reese not asked about WNBA finding no evidence of alleged hateful comments toward her

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the Chicago Sky’s postgame press conference on Tuesday night after a 94-89 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Sky star Angel Reese was not questioned about the WNBA investigation that could not substantiate claims of hateful comments reportedly toward her.

A live feed of the postgame press conference posted to the team’s X account did not show Reese addressing the league’s Tuesday announcement of not substantiating the claims.

The WNBA was investigating the alleged “hateful fan comments” that were alleged to have occurred after Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark fouled Reese in the third quarter of the teams’ season opener on May 17. The Associated Press reported the remarks were directed toward Reese.

However, after investigating over the last week, the league did not find sufficient evidence to validate the allegations.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league said in a Tuesday statement. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

Reese was asked earlier this month if she was able to provide the WNBA with details about the incident. She did not offer specifics on whether she had done so, saying “that’s not a me question.” She also did not reveal what type of comments were made or any other specifics about what prompted the investigation.

However, moments earlier, in that same availability with reporters, Reese said she was receiving widespread support from across the league because of the alleged incident.

“Obviously, there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said at that time. “I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. … Going through this whole process, if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Reese has previously accused Clark’s fans of racism and even alleged they created AI-generated explicit images of the Sky star and sent them to her family members.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are really just, they ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully. But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it,” Reese said in the first episode of her podcast in early September.

“Multiple occasions, people have made AI-images of me naked. They have sent it to my family members. My family members are like uncles, sending it to me like, ‘Are you naked on Instagram?’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.