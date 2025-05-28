Angel Reese reaches stellar WNBA milestone after league’s probe into racist remarks ends

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese set a new WNBA mark on Tuesday, hours after the league said it could not substantiate claims of racist remarks against her during the first game of the season against the Indiana Fever.

Reese had 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the 94-89 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

She became the fastest player to reach at least 500 points and 500 rebounds in a career, doing it in 38 games. Houston Comets great Tina Thompson previously held the mark, as she did it in the first 44 games of her career between the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Reese has 502 points and 502 rebounds.

The milestone came as the WNBA closed its investigation into alleged hateful comments toward Sky players. The Associated Press reported the league was specifically investigating allegations of racial slurs toward Reese.

Reese was not asked about the investigation after the game.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league said.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

Sky President and CEO Adam Fox expressed his gratitude to the Fever and the league for the investigation.

“This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts,” Fox said.