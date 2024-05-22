Angel Reese seemingly claps back at ex-LSU teammate’s mother after graduating: ‘That’s what i thought’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Early in this past women’s college basketball season, the mothers of two then-LSU stars got into a social media skirmish, with one’s grades being attacked.

The beef came amid Angel Reese’s absence from the team — it was speculated Reese had been suspended, but nothing was ever officially announced.

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, criticized her daughter’s teammate at the time, Flau’jae Johnson, for improper grammar. Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, responded to Angel Reese’s mother on Instagram.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA, and in fact when writing your smart message you didn’t capitalize nor did you use any periods,” she said. “Stop being petty, fake and hateful. And take responsibility for you and your daughters actions. Your just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand. Just like God gave it to you he will take right away. Always stay humble and never forget who made you and where you came from!!”

Well, Reese, now in the WNBA, seemed to remember what Johnson’s mother said.

Reese posted on social media that she had graduated from LSU, and seemingly sent a shot at Brooks.

“So now what? what was said? oh okay that’s what i thought. I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME. I thought somebody without a college degree said sum,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with kissing and graduation emojis.

Despite the beef between the mothers, the two players seemed fine on the court — even after LSU’s season ended, Johnson consoled Reese during media availability, wiping away her teammate’s tears.

Reese and the Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship — Reese pointed to her ring finger and did the “you can’t see me” taunt in Clark’s direction, leading to criticism.

Iowa got revenge this past season, defeating LSU in the Elite 8, but Iowa fell in the title game, this time to South Carolina, who completed a perfect season.

Reese was drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky with the seventh overall pick last month. They also selected South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso with the third pick.

