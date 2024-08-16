Angel Reese shuts down reporter asking about record-breaking performance after loss in WNBA return

Angel Reese had a big night after the WNBA returned from its Olympic Break on Thursday, but the Chicago Sky rookie was in no mood to talk about her accomplishments.

The Sky suffered a 85-65 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, the league’s first game since going on a break following the All-Star weekend. But despite the blowout loss, Reese walked away with another record-breaking performance.

She recorded eight offensive rebounds to set a franchise record for the most in a single season with 120 in the final stretch of her rookie campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Naturally, Reese was asked about breaking the previous record set by Sylvia Fowles in her post-game presser, but the former LSU star shut the reporter down before she could get her question out.

“I know you care a lot more about results than records, but you set another record today – you set the . . . ” the reporter began.

“I don’t wanna hear about no record,” she interrupted, shaking her head.

2024 WNBA ODDS: CAITLIN CLARK MASSIVE FAVORITE OVER ANGEL REESE FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Reese posted 11 points and 15 rebounds in the loss to the Mercury, while Brittney Griner came back from her gold medal run in Paris and dropped 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Griner became the first player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game.

Reese’s frustrations come as the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever currently hold the final two spots in the WNBA’s eight-team playoff bracket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever, who return to action on Friday, have 14 games left. The Sky have 15 remaining after Thursday’s loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.