Angel Reese takes thinly veiled jab at Caitlin Clark’s popularity, impact on the WNBA

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has seemingly reignited her feud with former college basketball rival Caitlin Clark after taking aim at the WNBA’s No. 1 pick on social media Thursday night.

The Sky handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season with a 90-81 win. Reese, who was selected by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick out of LSU, added 13 points and nine rebounds.

However, in celebrating their win, Reese took a thinly veiled shot at Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, as the debate surrounding her impact on the league continues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight,” she wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

The jab at Clark comes as the former Iowa star is still on the hunt for her first career WNBA win. Clark recently dropped a team-high of 21 points in the Fever’s narrow loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

Amid the debate about Clark’s effect, several notable figures have come to her defense. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is among them.

LEBRON JAMES CREDITS FEVER’S CAITLIN CLARK WITH WNBA GROWTH AMID HEAVY SCRUTINY

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. I saw, for the first time, they had a chartered plane. For the first time in their league history, they flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right,” he said on his podcast “Mind the Game” with J.J. Redick.

“That should be celebrated, and it’s because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f—ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.”

The league’s recent growth is indisputable, but Reese believes it goes beyond just Clark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not just one person, I think people don’t realize that (because) the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game,” she said Thursday during a press conference. “It’s a lot of us — me, Kamilla (Cardoso ), there’s Cameron (Brink), Rickea (Jackson). There’s so many great players and it’s been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.”

“I love it for us all and we’re just going to continue to keep going.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.