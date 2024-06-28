Angel Reese ties WNBA record for most consecutive games with double-double

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the WNBA, while Angel Reese’s performance has grown quietly, but that may not happen for much longer.

Reese was the seventh pick of the draft back in April to the Chicago Sky, and the pressure was on to perform.

She’s succeeded, and on Thursday night, she etched her name in WNBA history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former LSU superstar and college national champion tied the league’s record for most consecutive games with a double-double in a single season.

In the Sky’s 95-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Reese dropped 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go double digits in both stats for the ninth game in a row, tying Candace Parker.

Entering Thursday, Reese was averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, the latter number being second in the WNBA behind A’ja Wilson. These two make up half the players who average a double-double in the league.

Reese was coming off a 25-point performance in which she scored 15 points in the fourth quarter against Clark and the Indiana Fever for an impressive comeback victory.

With LSU, Reese averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 boards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sky fell to 6-10 with the loss, but it sure looks like they have a budding star in Reese.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.