Angel Reese’s mom denies daughter’s X post was aimed at Caitlin Clark: ‘Of course you’re about clicks’

A since-deleted post from Angel Reese was all innocent, her mother says.

The Chicago Sky rookie seemed to reignite her feud with former college basketball rival Caitlin Clark on social media Thursday night.

The Sky handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season with a 90-81 win. Reese, who was selected by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick out of LSU, added 13 points and nine rebounds.

However, in celebrating their win, Reese took a thinly veiled shot at the Indiana Fever rookie, as the debate surrounding her impact on the league continues.

“And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just ’cause of one player on our charter flight,” she wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

It was widely assumed the post was about Clark, and speculation grew when it was deleted. However, Reese’s mother says it was actually directed at the media.

The speculation also led to “racist & vile comments,” she said.

“She was not attacking CC but bc you & the rest of those ‘children of the corn’ folks thought she was & once again sending her racist & vile comments she did. Her comment was directed towards the media but of course you’re about clicks,” she wrote with a shrugging emoji.

The league’s recent growth is indisputable, but Reese believes it goes beyond just Clark.

“It’s not just one person, I think people don’t realize that (because) the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game,” she said Thursday during a press conference. “It’s a lot of us — me, Kamilla (Cardoso ), there’s Cameron (Brink), Rickea (Jackson). There’s so many great players and it’s been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.”

“I love it for us all, and we’re just going to continue to keep going.”

Clark and the Fever earned their first win on Friday night, thanks to the rookie’s clutch threes down the stretch in front of a star-studded crowd in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena against the Sparks.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

