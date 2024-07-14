Angel Reese’s record WNBA double-double streak ends at 15

Angel Reese’s historic streak has come to an end.

Entering her game against the New York Liberty, the former LSU superstar had dropped 15 consecutive double-doubles, shattering a league record.

It was an easy day for Reese on the glass. She grabbed 16 rebounds, but she struggled shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reese attempted 13 shots but made just three of them and scored just eight points.

It was just the third time this season Reese failed to score in double-digits, and it was just the sixth time in 23 games she didn’t record a double-double.

Reese had eight points through three quarters, but she missed her final two shot attempts in the fourth.

Chicago lost the game, 81-67, after losing to New York by 15 points Thursday in Brooklyn.

DAWN STALEY SAYS ANGEL REESE IS THE WNBA’S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR SO FAR OVER CAITLIN CLARK: ‘NOT A DOUBT’

Reese is now averaging a WNBA-leading 12 rebounds per game.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said if the season ended today, she’d give the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award to Reese over Caitlin Clark, “not a doubt.”

Reese received the fifth-most votes for the All-Star Game. Clark got the most votes and was the only player to collect over 700,000. They are the only two rookies who will play in the game next Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese will look to begin a new streak Tuesday before going on the extended All-Star and Olympic break.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.