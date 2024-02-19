Angels’ Anthony Rendon says faith and family are bigger priority than baseball

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is entering the fifth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract he signed before the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

Aside from the 52 games he played in 2020, when the season was shortened to just 60 games, Rendon hasn’t played more than half of a season with the Angels due to injuries.

He appeared to be healthy entering the 2024 season and spoke to reporters about his enthusiasm for playing baseball. He said it has remained the same throughout his entire career, but he doesn’t put the sport on the top of his priority list.

“This is a job,” Rendon said. “I do this to make a living. My faith, my family comes first before this job.”

According to The Athletic, he mentioned how he found a pros and cons list from 2014 deep in his email inbox. It was his second season with the Washington Nationals, and he led the league in runs scored that year, earning some National League MVP votes along the way.

Between 2014 and 2024, Rendon said his priorities have differed.

“It’s a lot different. I’m married. I have four kids,” he said. “My priorities have changed since I was in my early 20s. So, definitely, my perspective on baseball has been more skewed.”

Since joining the Angels, he’s played in 200 games. He’s hit .249 with 23 home runs.

Los Angeles could really use him to step up this season and remain healthy as the team lost Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

