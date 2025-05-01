Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game with knee soreness after hustling for base hit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout left the team’s 9-3 loss against the Seattle Mariners with knee soreness Wednesday before an at-bat in the fourth inning.

Trout, 33, tried to beat out a ground ball to second base the previous inning and knew it was a “weird one.”

He sprinted down the first baseline, lunged toward the first base bag and was barely out. Trout took his spot in the field the next inning, but Jo Adell replaced Trout before his next at-bat.

“When it happened, I knew it was, like, just a weird one,” Trout said after the game. “But, now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

Trout said he is hopeful about returning to the lineup Thursday, adding it was just scar tissue breaking up that caused the soreness in his left knee.

“I’ll come and see how it feels,” he said. “That’s the plan right now.”

Trout transitioned from center field to right field before the season to help keep the three-time AL MVP healthy. He has played in all 29 of the Angels’ games to begin the year with 22 of those starts in right field.

Last season, Trout played in 29 games before he tore his meniscus and missed the remainder of the season.

Trout has had an odd season this year. He has hit nine home runs, tied for second in MLB, but he has a batting average of just .179.

Trout’s .179 batting average is far below his career batting average of .297.

The Angels’ (12-17) next game is against the Detroit Tigers (19-12) Thursday at 9:38 p.m. ET.

