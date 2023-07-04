Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game with wrist injury: ‘I can’t describe the pain I felt’

Mike Trout may be one of the best baseball players to ever step in between the lines, but his inability to stay healthy for a complete season reared its head again Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

The three-time American League MVP left the game in the eighth inning with an injury to his left wrist. He fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez and appeared to tweak his wrist in the process. Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to have a look at him, and he left the game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout told reporters after the game. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

“It doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it. Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Trout had been healthy all season before leaving the game. He was named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career.

Jo Adell could be the next man up for the Angels should Trout have to go on the injured list.

“We’ve talked all along about our depth,” Nevin said, via MLB.com. “It’s been tested, and we’ve even added to it. We’ve lost some big pieces. We’ve talked about how it’s the next guy up.

“Same thing in this case — give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more bats depending on what the outcome of Mike’s tests are. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Trout finished the game 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 10-3 loss to the Padres. In 81 games, he is hitting .263 with a .862 OPS and 18 home runs. He had a 40-home run season in 119 games last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.