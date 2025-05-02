Angels place Mike Trout on 10-day injured list with bone bruise in knee

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels placed superstar outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee on Thursday.

Trout, 33, hurt the knee during the Angels’ 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday when he tried to leg out an infield single to the second baseman. He was just barely out and took his position in right field the following half-inning, but he was removed from the game in the fourth inning prior to his next at-bat.

“He has a bone bruise so we’re going to put him on the IL,” Angels manager Ron Washington told MLB.com. “It’s not significant. But he needs rest.”

After he sustained the injury, Trout said he hoped to return to the lineup on Thursday and that the pain was just some scar tissue breaking that caused the soreness.

“When it happened, I knew it was, like, just a weird one,” Trout said after the game. “But, now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

Trout transitioned from center field to right field before the season to help keep the three-time AL MVP healthy. He has played in all 29 of the Angels’ games to begin the year with 22 of those starts in right field.

Last season, Trout played in 29 games before he tore his meniscus and missed the remainder of the season.

Trout has played in more than 82 games only once in the past four seasons.

Trout has had an odd season this year. He has hit nine home runs, tied for second in MLB, but he has a batting average of just .179.

Trout’s .179 batting average is far below his career batting average of .297.

The Angels are last in AL West at 12-18, and will look to climb up the standings without their 11-time All-Star for the foreseeable future.

