Angels’ Shohei Ohtani wants to win as free agency looms: ‘Sucks to lose’

The Los Angeles Angels have failed to make the postseason for the last eight years, last making the playoffs two years before Shohei Ohtani burst onto the scene.

Ohtani has been masterful in his first five seasons, winning the 2021 AL MVP and setting numerous records as the modern-day Babe Ruth.

Yet, Ohtani’s brilliance has not led to winning, with the Angels failing to finish above .500 in each of his five seasons.

ANGELS’ PLAYOFF HOPES TAKE DRASTIC TURN AFTER INJURIES TO SHOHEI OHTANI, MIKE TROUT IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES

It appears to be wearing on Ohtani, who has made it clear he values winning as he approaches his massive payday.

“Those feelings get stronger year by year,” Ohtani said Monday through his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, per The Athletic. “It sucks to lose. [I want] to win.”

Ohtani is in the final year of his deal with the Angels, signing a one-year, $30 million deal in October to avoid arbitration.

The two-way star is expected to sign the largest deal in Major League history when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve never been a free agent before, so I’m not sure how that’s gonna be,” Ohtani said. “I’m focused on this season right now. I just want to do my best this year and try to get as many wins as possible.”

Ohtani is coming off a month in which his dominance was on full display, launching 15 home runs and hitting .394 at the plate while posting a 3.26 ERA on the mound.

However, it did not lead to winning, as the Angels went 14-13 in the month of June and sit at 45-46 at the All-Star break, losers in nine of their last 10 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LA could explore the trade market for Ohtani before the Aug. 1 deadline, though the Angels have not shown an interest in doing so.

“Obviously all the trade stuff, he has no control over, so he tries to not think about it, just focuses on the game that day,” Mizuhara said on Ohtani’s behalf, according to ESPN. “That’s the hardest part about trying to win ballgames every day.”

Based on Ohtani’s comments, the Angels need to win, and they need to win now, but LA will enter MLB’s second half with significant injuries. Mike Trout suffered a broken hamate bone in his left wrist and Anthony Rendon has been out since July 4.

The Angels will need to get healthy if they’re to make a run at the postseason, and fulfill Ohtani’s desire to win.