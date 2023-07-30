Angels’ Taylor Ward struck in head by pitch from Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah, taken to hospital: ‘Terrible moment’

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hospitalized on Saturday after he was hit in the head by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning. Ward was hit with a 91 mph 2-0 pitch with the bases loaded. Ward appeared to be hit near his left eye and went down in the dirt. Manoah immediately put his hands over his head in disbelief.

Ward was bloodied and later taken to a Toronto hospital for tests as his eye appeared to be swollen shut. Angels manager Phil Nevin said the pitch “got him pretty flush.”

“It’s scary,” Angels pitcher Reid Detmers said. “You’re just hoping and praying that he’s all right, that he gets up.”

Manoah called it a “terrible moment.”

“That’s probably the worst feeling ever,” he said. “Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That’s the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it. I’ll definitely be looking to see how he’s doing.”

Andrew Velazquez pinch-ran for Ward and was later put into the game as a defensive substitution.

The Blue Jays went on to win the game 6-1.

On Sunday, Ward was placed on the 10-day injury list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.