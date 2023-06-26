Angels unload 25 runs on Rockies, including 13 in the third, in wild blowout

Angels in the outfield probably couldn’t save the Colorado Rockies from a historic loss on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Angels used a 13-run third inning to help beat their National League West opponent on the road, 25-1. Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit consecutive home runs in the inning as the Angels set a franchise record for runs, hits (28), and margin of victory in a game and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning.

“We were aggressive,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “We attacked pitches in the zone. Hitting gets contagious at times. Big boys get into something like that (in the third), it fires up the clubhouse.”

Los Angeles put eight more runs on the board in the fourth inning with help from a David Fletcher three-run home run. He had three hits and five RBIs in his first game back in the majors since he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like that, honestly,” Fletcher said. “Starting with three homers in a row, pretty unbelievable. Hopefully we saved some for tomorrow.”

The 24-run win is the third-highest margin of victory in the majors since 1900. The Texas Rangers topped the Baltimore Orioles 30-3 in 2007 and the Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Browns 29-4 in 1950.

“It’s one game,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Mickey Moniak finished the game 5-for-5 with four RBIs and a home run in the wild third inning. Hunter Renfroe also finished 5-for-5 with four RBIs and two doubles. Fletcher finished 4-for-6.

Colorado used four pitchers. Starter Chase Anderson bore the brunt of it, allowing nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Breton Doyle had the solo home run in the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.