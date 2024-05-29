Announcer caught making vulgar comments about players, ‘soccer moms’ in hot-mic video during girls soccer game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A high school announcer in Kansas has been fired after he was caught on a hot mic making unprofessional and inappropriate comments about players, coaches and parents during a broadcast of a third-place high school girls soccer matchup in the Kansas Class 4A-1A state championship tournament over the weekend.

During halftime of a game between Rose Hill and McPherson, the announcer, who has been identified as Toby Moore, was heard making remarks to an unidentified person believed to be the PA announcer.

Video of Moore’s commentary was uploaded to Vimeo, but it was later removed “as a result of a third-party notification by PlayOn Sports,” which claimed it was copyright infringement. PlayOn Sports is part of NFHS Network, which the game was broadcast on.

However, Awful Announcing posted the video on X with the permission of a concerned parent, and Moore’s comments can be clearly heard throughout the four-plus minutes.

“Ah, f—,” Moore says. “Oh my goodness. God, was that first half as ugly as I thought it was? That game … that had no flow whatsoever. What in the hell was that?”

The suspected PA announcer was heard encouraging Moore to speak about the bad play during the broadcast, though Moore replied by saying it was against “my dignity” to do so.

“No, college games, I might,” he added. “But high school games I won’t. Actions have consequences. It is my policy. … I’m gonna try and subtly do it, but I’m not just gonna say this game blows.”

Things got worse.

“My mind kind of flicked the ‘kill-me-now switch’ at about 30 minutes in,” he said. “If they are just gonna keep kicking the damn ball out of bounds and missing passes all day, I may as well just go home. I just want to do a header off the top of the press box. Unfortunately, it’s too low; it wouldn’t kill me. It’s like they aren’t even trying to pass. They are just chucking the ball downfield. A little technique will be nice. What the hell are they teaching these kids in practice? It’s unbelievable.”

The suspected PA announcer then began the inappropriate portion of the conversation when he said “soccer moms” in the stands were a “bonus” despite the play on the field.

“F— yeah, baby. Up top, baby. The one that’s facing us? See if she can tear it the f— off. I can’t see the legs, but I can feel the a– from here,” Moore was heard saying.

“This conversation never happened, by the way. We’d get in trouble. I would have never had this conversation if [inaudible name] was sitting in that chair. We’ve been around long enough. We know what we’re doing.”

Moore concluded by saying he got it “out of his system” and refocused on the game.

Moore’s actions did have consequences, as 810 Varsity, a high school sports media and event entity in Kansas City that serves as the production company for the NFHS Network for KSHSAA state postseason broadcasts, told Fox News Digital Moore will no longer be considered for potential work in the future.

“Toby Moore was an announcer contracted for NFHS Network broadcasts,” the statement from 810 Varsity said. “The NFHS Network assured KSHSAA on Tuesday that the individuals and other press box personnel involved in the conversation will no longer be affiliated with any Kansas postseason games for the NFHS Network.”

Chad Rader, president of 810 Varsity, added, “The comments certainly do not reflect any opinions or values besides Mr. Moore’s. Both Rose Hill and McPherson represented Kansas soccer at the highest level and enjoyed great seasons, which should be celebrated.”

NFHS Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Moore gave Awful Announcing a statement, apologizing for his actions.

“I would like to apologize to the Rose Hill and McPherson schools, players, coaches, families and communities for my remarks last Saturday,” the statement from Moore said. “They were tasteless, stupid and inexcusable. Those comments did not reflect the tremendous season and hard work both sides had during the year. Thank you to KSHSAA and NFHS for allowing me the privilege to call games on their network. I sincerely and deeply apologize for my tasteless and hurtful remarks and ask forgiveness from those that were hurt by my words.”

Awful Announcing reports Moore had been with NFHS Network since 2019, calling five KSHSAA soccer finals. He also has experience calling Tulsa Athletic Soccer and Rogers State University soccer games in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.