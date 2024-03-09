Anthony Joshua knocks Francis Ngannou out cold in second round of heavyweight bout

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A battle of two heavyweights ended quickly Friday night, with a boxing veteran taking care of a rookie.

Anthony Joshua faced ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia Friday night, and Joshua was, understandably, the favorite.

Joshua, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, was fighting in his 31st professional boxing match, while Ngannou, a former UFC world heavyweight champ, was making just his second pro appearance in the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ngannou impressively knocked down current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in his debut fight in October, but he eventually lost the bout by a narrow split decision. The fight drew the attention of boxing fans everywhere, including Joshua.

However, Joshua dominated this one from the start, knocking Ngannou to the canvas in round one.

Ngannou got up easily the first time but was clearly shaken after getting up a second time in as many rounds. Joshua then wasted no time.

Seconds after Ngannou stood up, the Brit threw a vicious right hook, folding Ngannou like a lawn chair, knocking him out cold and ending the fight.

JAKE PAUL EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT FIRST-ROUND VICTORY, CALLS OUT CANELO ALVAREZ: ‘I’M THE FACE OF THIS SPORT’

Broadcasters said Ngannou needed an oxygen tank.

“He’s a great champion, and this doesn’t take away anything from his capabilities,” Joshua said of his opponent after the fight. “He can come again. I told him he shouldn’t leave boxing. He can do well. He’s two fights in, and he’s fought the best. He can go a long way if he stays dedicated, but it’s up to him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua moved to 28-3 in his career with 25 knockouts.

The fight came a day after it was announced Jake Paul would fight Mike Tyson in Dallas on Netflix.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.