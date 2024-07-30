Antisemitic protesters chant ‘Heil Hitler’ during Israel soccer game at Olympics

Antisemitic protesters were heard chanting heinous things, including “Heil Hitler,” during Israel’s men’s soccer match against Paraguay on Saturday night.

Protesters made themselves known during the match at Parc des Princes as they held Palestinian flags and a sign that read “Genocide Olympics.”

Then, while Israel’s national anthem was playing, the protesters screamed “Heil Hitler” while doing the Nazi salute.

Boos were also heard throughout the anti-Israel demonstrators’ actions during the country’s anthem.

The demonstrators were removed from the game, according to Sky News. Paraguay went on to defeat Israel, 4-2.

This was the second time at the Olympics that Israel has dealt with protesters during a match; the same cold welcome was seen last Wednesday against Mali.

The stadium speakers got louder to try and drown out the fans booing and whistling during the anthem, but they couldn’t control the jeers that were heard every time an Israeli player touched the ball during the match.

Israel head coach Guy Luzon took the high road after that match, saying to “bring on the loudest protests. They will make us try harder,” per Ynet News.

With the Israel-Hamas War continuing to rage in the Middle East, Israeli athletes have been under heavy surveillance by police and Olympic officials to ensure their safety. The soccer team, for instance, arrived under heavy police escort to its opening match while armed police patrolled the stadium.

Meanwhile, French police have reportedly opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Games, and Olympic organizers have requested an investigation be opened into the antisemitic protesters at Saturday’s match, per Sky News.

“Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation,” Olympic organizers told Sky News in a statement about Saturday’s antisemitic demonstration.

Making sure safety is issued for every country participating in the Olympics, France is deploying 35,000 officers each day for the Olympics and 45,000 were deployed for the opening ceremonies.

France is also receiving help from 40 countries that have sent nearly 2,000 reinforcements.

