Antonio Brown gets involved in incident after boxing event; police say no arrests made

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown appeared to be involved in an incident in Miami on Friday night and was spotted in handcuffs being led to the back of a cruiser after the dust settled.

Several videos on social media showed Brown getting into a fight with multiple people following the matches at an Adin Ross boxing event. The popular streamer hosted a 10-match card, which was sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In one of the videos, Brown appeared to be fighting in a parking lot. The crowd moved toward one alley when a possible gunshot was heard, and they started to run in the opposite direction. A subsequent video saw Brown in handcuffs with police officers.

A City of Miami Police Department spokesman told Fox News Digital that Miami Police received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Police initiated an investigation and no arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said. The investigation was ongoing.

Brown appeared in one of Ross’ live-streams later in the night but didn’t comment on what exactly led to the fight.

EX-VIKINGS PLAYER RIPS MINNESOTA AG AS STATE SUES TRUMP TO KEEP TRANS ATHLETES IN GIRLS SPORTS

“There ain’t no story time,” he said in the video.

He praised the boxer Oblivion over Slim Jxmmi for winning his fight. Fox News Digital reached out to Brand Risk Promotions for comment.

“Yeah I got CTE, I blacked out,” Brown said. “I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened.”

Brown admitted that he had “slammed” one person’s security guard. He said he had told one of the officers that he hadn’t done anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former NFL star has had multiple legal issues in the past. He was sued in 2019 over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, which he eventually settled with his accuser. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in June 2020. Brown was then arrested in 2023 over allegations of unpaid child support.