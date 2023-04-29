Antonio Brown posts bizarre tweet claiming he will end retirement to play for Ravens

Almost two months ago, Super Bowl champion wide receiver Antonio Brown announced his retirement from football.

Shortly after stepping away from the NFL, Brown revealed he became an owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire. His father, Eddie, previously played for the team.

On Friday, the four-time All-Pro wideout took to Twitter to claim he was coming out of retirement.

Brown posted a picture of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform despite not being on the team’s roster.

There is also no indication the Ravens have pursued Brown ahead of the 2023 season.

“Excited to return to the NFL this year,” Brown wrote along with the Ravens Flock hashtag.

Brown has previously been linked to Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson, who became the highest-paid player in NFL history Thursday, pushed for the Ravens to add Brown to the roster. Jackson and Brown spent part of the 2020 offseason working out together.

Brown ended up in Tampa in 2020 and won the first Super Bowl of his career.

“He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy, and he’s passionate about the sport of football,” Jackson told The Baltimore Sun at the time.

“I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Brown hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since he jogged off the field in January 2022 during a game for the Buccaneers. After the game, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

Since his departure from Tampa Bay, Brown has had several off-field issues. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brown due to alleged unpaid child support.

In 2019, the Patriots released Brown after the league began investigating him for multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Last October, Brown had to pay a delivery driver after an alleged attack.

Aside from his off-field issues, Brown was once a top player in the NFL. He was named to seven Pro Bowls. During his nine-year stint with the Steelers, Brown led the league in catches and receiving yards multiple times.

He is second in Steelers history in career catches, yards and receiving touchdowns.