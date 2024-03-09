Antonio Brown refusing to pay over $1 million to celebrity jeweler for blinged-out finger ‘covers’: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

This time, Brown is refusing to pay a celebrity jeweler $1 million for finger “covers” he had made despite Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kerry Bensinger ordering him to do so.

Judge Bensinger ordered Brown to pay $1,095,000 to Shuki International, which is run by Jean Louis Shuki.

Shuki told The New York Post that Brown has been blowing off messages to pay up since last month. He, instead, is responding with the likes of “U caint [sic] get s— cracker” and “Stop call me u b—-.”

“He’s a fanatic for the fingers,” Shuki tells The Post. “At this point, I don’t want the judgment, I just want the fingers back. They’re like the Mona Lisa.”

Shuki has helped numerous high-end clients with their diamond endeavors, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Kim Kardashian.

He and Brown used to be good friends. The latter, who has become a rapper since he ended his NFL days, made a song entitled “Shuki Diamonds” last year. Shuki believes they can continue to do business together.

“I still love and believe in this guy,” he explained. “I think we can do big business together. He has lots of talent and is legendary – but he also likes to create drama.”

Brown is not short of drama, whether it was on the field during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots or, most infamously, leaving in the middle of a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown tore off his jersey and pads on the Bucs’ sideline at MetLife Stadium during a game against the New York Jets and saluted the crowd before running off into the locker room.

Since then, Brown has been caught up in multiple legal battles, including a situation involving another accessory. Brown was ordered to pay Secure the Bag Entertainment owner Ryan Kane $204,672 after he allegedly sold him a fake Richard Mille watch for $160,000. Kane’s lawyer, Mason Wolfe, also tells The Post he hasn’t paid up on that either.

Brown and Kane are dealing with another lawsuit in Florida as well, with Brown being accused of breach of contract and defamation over an “exclusive artist agreement” he signed with Secure the Bag Entertainment.

But Brown’s infamous behavior goes far beyond lawsuits. He’s had various antics make headlines over the years including exposing himself to hotel patrons in Dubai in May 2022, where video of the incident went viral on social media.

