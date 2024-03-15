Antonio Brown takes swipe at Aaron Rodgers after QB is accused of sharing conspiracy theories

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Antonio Brown, a former NFL star wide receiver who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game, trolled Aaron Rodgers after a report accused him of sharing Sandy Hook conspiracy theories.

The CNN report on Wednesday claimed he shared the falsehoods with current CNN anchor Pamela Brown and another source. The alleged conversation between Rodgers and Brown reportedly took place at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. The other alleged conversation occurred several years ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown took a shot at Rodgers upon the report coming out.

“You think I’m f—ed up,” he wrote on X.

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season with the Buccaneers.

AARON RODGERS AS POTENTIAL RFK JR VICE PRESIDENT WOULD MEAN MASSIVE PAY CUT

The latest controversy came as Rodgers was named on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s short list for running mates as he embarks on an independent presidential campaign against the presumptive major party nominees – Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Pat McAfee, a close confidant of Rodgers, revealed on his ESPN show that Rodgers was in Costa Rica on yet another ayahuasca retreat when the news broke. He was seen in photos with newest Miami Dolphins defensive back Jordan Poyer in the Central American nation.

Both players have openly discussed their use of the drug, with the quarterback crediting it for his MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers has been an outspoken supporter of Kennedy since last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.