Antonio Brown’s arena football team booted from league

Antonio Brown ushered in a new era when he became part-owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire this year – in the same city where his father, Eddie Brown, starred for in the 1990s.

But as quickly as the former NFL star’s time began, it appeared to be over.

The National Arena League (NAL) announced Thursday that the Empire has been kicked out of the league for failing its financial obligations and will adjust the rest of the 2023 schedule to finish out the season.

“After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire,” the league said in a lengthy statement published on its website. “The decision was reached after an emergency conference call of the members in good standing to discuss the Empire’s failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments. Each team is responsible to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April. The Empire’s owner, Antonio Brown, was also fined $1,000 for Conduct Detrimental to the League for his recent public comments. Mr. Brown refused to pay that fine.”

“After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment. The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire’s game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged. That payment was subsequently credited back to Mr. Brown. The league informed his accountant, Alex Gunaris, who in previous communications requested that the league communicate directly with Mr. Gunaris regarding financial obligations with the Empire. Mr. Gunaris was informed of the league’s attempts to collect the delinquent assessments and he communicated to the league that it didn’t seem like Mr. Brown was going to pay the assessment or fine.

“Once the league was alerted of Mr. Brown’s intentions, an emergency conference call was set up. During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately. Unfortunately Mr. Brown has failed to meet the deadline to his teams (sic) required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership Agreement.”

Albany was 1-6 in seven games.

As the news dropped, Brown appeared to have one tweet.

“Major league not minors,” he wrote.

Brown became part-owner of the organization in March. The front office at the time relished the opportunity to have Brown in the franchise.