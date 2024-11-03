AOC calls Green Party ‘predatory’ because VP nominee doesn’t want ‘biological males in female sports’

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked the Green Party presidential ticket after the party’s vice presidential nominee, Butch Ware, spoke out against transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“I don’t think that biological males should play in female sports,” Ware said in a video posted to X by lawyer and columnist Olayemi Olurin. “I think it gives an unfair, you know, competitive advantage.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the video, labeling the ticket “predatory.”

“Like I said. This ticket is predatory and people deserve better,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has taken a partisan stance in her support of transgender rights and protections.

After the Biden-Harris administration passed a sweeping reform to Title IX in April that aimed to provide more protection for gender identity in schools and universities, Ocasio-Cortez argued the reform did not go far enough in favor of transgender people and, specifically, transgender athletes who want to compete in women’s sports.

“Absolutely no reason for the Biden admin to do this. It is indefensible and embarrassing. The admin can still walk this back, and they should. It’s a disgrace,” Ocasio wrote in response to a report that the change would allow schools to bar transgender athletes from women’s and girls sports.

The administration issued a sweeping rule that clarified that Title IX’s ban on “sex” discrimination in schools covers discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and “pregnancy or related conditions.”

And while the administration insisted the regulation does not address athletic eligibility, multiple experts presented evidence to Fox News Digital in June that it would ultimately put more biological men in women’s sports.

Still, that wasn’t good enough for Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez has also co-sponsored the Equality Act, which was proposed in 2019 and has had revisions that “would force public schools to allow biologically male athletes who identify as transgender on girls sports teams.”

In March 2023, Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, advocated for a transgender bill of rights, proposing a resolution “recognizing that it is the duty of the Federal Government to develop and implement a Transgender Bill of Rights.”

The resolution specifically called for a federal law to ensure that biological men can “participate in sports on teams and in programs that best align with their gender identity [and] use school facilities that best align with their gender identity.”

Ocasio-Cortez has attacked the Green Party throughout the election cycle, previously calling it “predatory.” The congresswoman spoke out against the party and its presidential candidate, Jill Stein, during an Instagram Q&A in early September.

“If all you do is show up once every four years to speak to people who are justifiably pissed off, but you’re just showing up once every four years to do that, you’re not serious. To me, it does not read as authentic. It reads as predatory,” she said.

“What I have a problem with is the fact that if you’re running for president, you are the de facto leader of your party. And if you run for years and years and years and years in a row, and your party has not grown and you don’t add city council seats, and you don’t add down-ballot candidates, and you don’t add state electeds, that’s bad leadership. That, to me, is what is upsetting.”

Stein responded to Ocasio-Cortez in her own social media post on X.

“Clearly AOC is the attack dog du jour, and the Democrats are running scared. And they should be, because who wants to support a genocide? Who wants to vote for a genocide?” Stein said in the video. “If there’s anything that’s predatory here, it’s saying that your candidate is ‘working tirelessly for a cease-fire’ when actually they are actively funding and arming genocide and actually refusing to even consider an arms embargo, which would bring the genocide to a screeching halt.”

The Green Party has about 244,000 registered members nationally, down from its peak in 2004 at 319,000, and has never had a candidate win a federal office. The party has fielded presidential candidates in every election since 1996 and has never earned more than 2.7% of the popular vote

Ralph Nader earned that vote total in 2000 and was widely criticized as a “spoiler” in the tight race that ultimately went to Republican George W. Bush.

Democrats have also said Stein’s candidacy in 2016 resulted in Trump upsetting Hillary Clinton.

