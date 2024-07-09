Arch Manning announces decision on EA Sports’ college football video game 10 days before release

After originally declining to be a part of EA Sports College Football 25, Arch Manning had a change of heart.

The Texas quarterback originally opted not to have his name, image and likeness used for the video game, which will return after an 11-year hiatus next week.

But in a video he released on social media, he announced he is “in the game,” paying homage to EA Sports’ signature tagline.

The video begins with his uncle, Eli, calling a play, and the camera then flips to Arch, who is wearing a headset. The two discuss the play “Uncle E” draws up before Arch, playing as himself, throws a touchdown.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of Eli and Peyton, was originally “focused on playing football on the field,” which led him to originally decline involvement with the game.

EA Sports announced that more than 10,000 athletes accepted NIL deals for the video. The company said players who opted into the game would receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of the game. There would also be opportunities for players to earn money by promoting the game.

John Reseburg, EA Sports’ vice president of marketing, communications and partnerships, wrote on X that more than 11,000 athletes were sent an offer.

Arch Manning is expected to back up Quinn Ewers, one of the game’s three cover athletes, for the second straight season.

The series began in 1993 with the release of Bill Walsh College Football, and the game was released under the legendary coach’s name for two years.

The name changed to College Football USA for the 1996 and 1997 seasons before changing to NCAA Football from 1998 to 2014.

The game was on hiatus for a while due to disputes involving EA, the NCAA and college athletes. Each installment since the 1997 version featured a cover athlete as video games normally do. However, the cover athlete wasn’t permitted to be paid for his image and likeness.

Plus, in each installment, game players were unable to see the names of the athletes when controlling them. Instead, Reggie Bush, for example, would be listed as “HB No. 5” and Tim Tebow as “QB No. 15.”

But now, with name, image and likeness part of college athletics, game players will know exactly who is on the field, rather than just a position and number.

EA Sports announced a return of the game three years ago and even said a game would be released last summer, but it did not happen.

The wait officially ends July 19.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

