Arch Manning doubles down on Texas commitment ahead of first season as starter: ‘Nowhere else I want to be’

It’s been just a couple of years since Arch Manning was arguably the most highly sought-after high school recruit in the nation. He ultimately decided to take his potential and high-profile last name to Austin.

When Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft, it opened the door for Manning to become the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.

During Manning’s time on the bench, the young quarterback faced questions about whether he would leave Texas for another program that would give him an opportunity to play right away.

Manning recently spoke to the media ahead of his first anticipated season as the Longhorns full-time starter.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning, 19, noted when he spoke about waiting his turn, according to The Athletic. “Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning then doubled down on his commitment to the Longhorns and said he hopes to remain in Austin for the foreseeable future.

“But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here. I love this place. So, I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas.”

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was enshrined in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame shortly after he retired from the NFL. Archie spent more than a decade as the Saints’ quarterback. Arch is also the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

The younger Manning will now be tasked with leading Texas to a national championship, something the program hasn’t achieved since 2005.

Manning appeared in 10 games last season, including two he started in place of an injured Ewers. The young quarterback finished the 2024 season with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, before a thrilling overtime victory over Arizona State in the quarterfinal. The eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns from playoff contention in January.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus Aug. 30.

